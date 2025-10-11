Top three player performances from Cleveland Cavaliers preseason loss to Chicago Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to 0-2 in their preseason schedule with a 119-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
A pair of Cavs starters again took center stage in the road loss, which paired with guard Donovan Mitchell for more than half of Cleveland's points on Thursday.
The Cavs will move on to face the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons to round out their preseason schedule before facing the New York Knicks on Oct. 22.
Evan Mobley
Mobley followed up a 12-point performance on Tuesday with 21 points on the road. He hit six of his 10 tries from the floor as he showed off his arsenal with the ball in his hands.
He added five rebounds and four assists as he connected on more routine passes to the 3-point line. Two steals and two blocks showcased the defense that netted him the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award last season as he picked off a bad pass and swatted away drives.
The Cavs' most essential building block can be on pace to taking another giant leap if he continues to keep up his preseason performances.
Donovan Mitchell
Mitchell just barely led the Cavs with 22 points on an efficient shooting night. The All-NBA guard continued to play an electrifying brand of ball with solo sprints on the fastbreak, spot up shots and drives to the hoop. He tacked on six rebounds, including one on offense, to pair with four assists.
Mitchell stole the ball three times as he worked like a free safety on some plays, which only added to a Cavaliers defense that is logging a league-leading 14.5 steals per game this preseason.
In what could be a make-or-break year for the Cavs' core four, Mitchell will need to continue playing a lead role on a Cleveland squad that logged 60 regular-season wins or more for the first time since 2010 last season.
De'Andre Hunter
Hunter hit four of his five three-point attempts on his way to 20 points of his own. The 6-foot-8 forward has been on fire from long range after hitting just over 70% of his 3-point tries this preseason. Two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks would round out his solid outing on the Bulls' home floor.
Hunter can be the glue piece that holds the starting lineup together should he continue to excel as a forward for the Cavs this season.