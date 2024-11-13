Cavaliers, Hawks Hook Up For Big Trade In Bold Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a scorching start this season, so you wouldn't think they would need to make any trades.
However, there is always room for improvement, and there is no question that the Cavaliers could use some more depth up front.
That's why Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has proposed that Cleveland attempts to reunite with big man Larry Nance Jr. in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
Favale has the Cavs sending Georges Niang and a couple of future second-round draft picks to the Hawks in exchange for Nance.
"Cleveland's backup-big ranks are on the thinner side even when factoring in staggered lineups featuring just one of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley," Favale wrote. "It will seem even shallower in the playoffs, when it's tougher to buy time with Niang or Tristan Thompson on the floor. Reuniting with Nance is ideal. He can play alongside one or none of the bigs. Hell, there might even be a scenario in which Kenny Atkinson fields him alongside both, as the de facto 3."
Nance spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Cavaliers between 2017-18 and 2020-21 and was part of a Cleveland squad that made a run to the finals in 2018.
His best season with the Cavs came in 2019-20 when he averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over 26.3 minutes per game on 53.1/35.2/67.6 shooting splits.
Since then, Nance has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to Atlanta this past summer.
The 31-year-old is registering 10.1 points a night with the Hawks thus far in the 2024-25 campaign.
Nance is a very versatile defender who would represent a great addition for the Cavaliers, and he would also come fairly cheap.