Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Predicts Massive Leap for Evan Mobley
Although they saw their 2024-25 campaign come to a disappointing conclusion, the future is still incredibly bright for the Cleveland Cavaliers because of one player in particular: Evan Mobley.
Mobley, whose star has been rising since the Cavaliers took him third-overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, finished last season winning Defensive Player of the Year and earning his second First Team NBA All-Defense honors. He also was named to his first All-Star game and cemented himself as a cornerstone in Cleveland's championship ambitions.
However, despite Mobley's individual accolades, the sting of defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs and the drive for greatness is seeing the big man take his game to the next level. In fact, according to Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, Mobley's next level might make him the NBA's best player.
"I don’t want to put any pressure on him, but the truth is, in these next two or three years, he’s going to be in the MVP conversation," said Atkinson during the broadcast of Cleveland's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with Indiana. "Talent-wise, and I don’t see why [not]."
Although Atkinson knows Mobley has the disposition to get to that level, Cleveland's coach also admitted that his star big man cannot do it alone. Instead, it will require a collective effort from the Cavaliers, both from coaching and players, to help Mobley reach the status of NBA MVP.
"It’s going to be on us as coaches to empower him even more. On Donovan and Darius, and those guys, to empower him more.
“He’s gotten stronger already since the season ended, and you can just see it. When a guy starts to figure it out. He’s figured out his routine. He’s figured out his diet. He’s figured out all the stuff. He’s figured out the weights and the strength and conditioning stuff.
“When you combine that with the talent and the human being he is and the character he is, oh, and by the way, he’s Defensive Player of the Year, it’s like, why shouldn’t this guy put himself in the conversation to be an MVP in this league eventually?”
Mobley has always been a player who carries quiet confidence with his game. But to get this strong of an endorsement from his head coach paints a picture that the Cavaliers will only go as far as the big man can carry them.
And one day soon, that could also mean that Mobley is in the mix for NBA MVP.