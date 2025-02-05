Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Drops Defiant Claim After Celtics Loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Tuesday night, losing 112-105 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The loss came just two days before the NBA trade deadline, which has prompted some to wonder if the Cavaliers will now be more urgent to make a move.
Let's face it: Cleveland will likely have to get through the Celtics to reach the NBA Finals, and it needs to be as loaded as possible to deal with the defending champions in the playoffs.
However, when asked after the game whether or not the Cavs needed to swing any trades, Donovan Mitchell remained steadfast in his convictions.
"We're good, we're good," Mitchell told reporters.
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen backed up Mitchell's claim, saying that he feels like the team has "enough to win every single night."
Of course, neither Mitchell nor Allen were going to say otherwise. It's rare that you see NBA players openly advocate for trades, especially when you are the No. 1 seed in the conference.
That being said, Mitchell doesn't make the decisions, and neither does Allen. That will be up to Koby Altman and the rest of Cleveland's front office.
Taking that into consideration, it won't exactly be easy for the Cavs to make any impactful trades given their current financial situation, as they are already a shade over the tax.
As a matter of fact, some have suggested that the Cavaliers may actually be more wise to shed some money before Thursday.
We'll see what Cleveland decides to do in the coming hours.