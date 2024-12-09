Cavaliers Superstar Reacts To Juan Soto, New York Mets Signing
Juan Soto appears headed to the New York Mets after multiple reports idicated he'll receive the richest contract in professional sports, worth $765 million over 15 years.
There are a lot of happy Mets fans out there, but one of the most excited might be Cleveland Cavaleirs superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
Shortly after the news broke, Mitchell posted a picture of him talking to Soto on the phone. The post quickly went viral and had over 10 thousand likes in less than an hour of being up.
Mitchell's reaction to Soto's signing shouldn't be surprising to any baseball or Cavs fans.
He is a native of New York and is an outspoken Mets fan.
Mitchell regularly posts on X during Mets games and was incredibly active on social media, talking about their 2024 playoff run before the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated them in the NLCS.
Mitchell's dad also worked for the Mets minor league system, which heavily influenced his fandom as a kid and his love for baseball.
In an interview with MLB.com in 2023, Mitchell recounted what it was like being a bat boy for Kingsport Mets, the organization's Rookie League team at the time.
Mitchell also looked back on attending some of the biggest moments in Mets history, such as the 2000 World Series against the New York Yankees and the NL Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
If the Mets end up reaching a World Series with Soto, it would be shocking if Mitchell doesn't try to go to a game at Citi Field.