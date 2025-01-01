Cavaliers Superstar Stresses Team Still Has Something To Prove
There's nothing more the Cleveland Cavaliers have to do this season to prove they are true title contenders. They have the best record in the NBA at 29-4 and continue to pass every test thrown their way.
However, this doesn't mean the team is satisfied with their success. The Wine and Gold, especially Donovan Mitchell, know that success isn't measured by what you do in the regular season but by what happens in the playoffs.
The Cavaliers star guard elaborated on this after their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
"We haven't won," said Mitchell
"This is great. We're playing great basketball. This is phenomenal. But at the end of the day, it really doesn't mean much. When I say that, I mean the process of it means a lot, like how we're winning these games, how we're playing definitely means a lot."
"But what I mean is, at the end of the day, it's April, May, and June ... We can do all of this and lose in the first round, and it's forgotten. For us, we continue to build and take it day by day while also enjoying the process. This is fun."
These comments represent the mindset of someone with their eyes set on a bigger goal than winning games in December. Mitchell has been on successful regular season teams before, but even he admitted that's not how a legacy will be judged.
The Cavaliers have the talent to go on a deep playoff run this spring. Now, it's all about putting it together in the postseason, the same way they're doing that right now.