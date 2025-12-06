Cleveland Cavaliers grab much-needed win vs. Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are winners once again after beating the San Antonio Spurs 130-116 on inside Rocket Arena.

With their city edition threads and court on full display, the Cavs turned back the clock and played like the No. 1 seed they were a year ago, pulling out a win against the competitive Spurs, who came into the game with the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

It didn't start smooth for the Cavs, who trailed by five points after the first quarter. The Spurs' lead grew to as much as 10 points, but the Cavs made the proper adjustments in the second half to completely take over the game.

Cleveland poured on 44 points in the third quarter while San Antonio managed to put up just 19. That opened the floodgates for the Cavs, giving them a lead they would not reliniquish in the final quarter against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cavs' thunderous third quarter leads them to victory

The Cavs' offensive explosion in the third quarter is exactly what the team needs to get out of the funk it has been in over the last couple of games. Coming into the contest, the Cavs lost four of their last five, so a sound victory against a quality opponent is a good recipe for turning things around.

Donovan Mitchell was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers, dropping a game-high 28 points. Jaylon Tyson was right behind him with 24 points to add to the box score. The other three starters — De'Andre Hunter, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Evan Mobley — each joined them in double figures. Dean Wade and Craig Porter Jr. also had double-digit scoring performances off the bench.

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell matched Mitchell's point total with 28 to lead the game. De'Aaron Fox added 25 while Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan also scored double figures.

The win for the Cavs is a chance for the team to get a taste of where they once were. They just need to build some momentum off of this performance and turn it into a win streak.

The Cavs are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Golden State Warriors, who are playing without Stephen Curry, so Cleveland needs to try and take advantage of the opportunity. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or NBA TV.