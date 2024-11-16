Cavaliers Superstar Will Miss Matchup vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to extend their historic winning streak to 15 games on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
However, the Wine and Gold will be without their best player and superstar shooting guard in this matchup.
Donovan Mitchell - Out
As of Saturday evening, Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out against the Hornets.
However, there's no reason to overreact or panic about Mitchell's absence. Per the NBA's injury report, Mitchell's absence is due to rest, not an apparent injury.
Mitchell has played in each of the Cavaliers' games so far and is averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 42 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers will miss Mitchell's presses against the Hornets. However, it's also hard not to look past the Charlotte game and see that the Cavaliers' next opponent after this game is against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland's second Group Play game of the NBA Cup.
Sam Merrill - Out
Sam Merrill has also already been ruled out against out for Cleveland's matchup with Charlotte.
This will be the third straight game Merrill has missed with left ankle inflammation. Cleveland's reserves have done a great job compensating for the three-point shooting Merrill creates, but hopefully, we will see him back in the lineup soon.
Evan Mobley - Probable
Evan Mobley was sidelined in Cleveland's victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening and was questionable leading up to the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an illness.
Thankfully, the Cavalier's dynamic forward is probable to return Sunday evening against the Hornets.