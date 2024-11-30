Cavaliers Head Coach Reacts To Loss To Atlanta Hawks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost back-to-back games for the first time all season. Both losses came against the same opponent, the Atlanta Hawks.
Given how each team has played to start the year, it was shocking to see the Cavaliers drop consecutive games like this.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson offered a pretty blunt but fair reaction and assessment following Friday afternoon's game.
"They beat us pretty good, I think, two straight games. I dont know what to say. You just have to give them credit. They've been the better team. We didn't play great either game, and this is the NBA. [They are a] talented team. We obviously didn't shoot the ball well tonight," said Atkinson after the game.
"I did think our defensive effort was better. Except for that third quarter, when they had 39 points, we executed better defensively. Unfortunately, the shots didn't go tonight. But like I said, give them a ton of credit. They played great."
"They outplayed us. They outplayed us. Not just the bench - one through fifteen. They outcoached us."
Cleveland's last eight quarters have not gone well, and there are some clear areas where they can improve. No one is going to argue that.
However, the Wine and Gold aren't getting to let a couple of bad games bring them down. They have a big game on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, and they will shift their focus to that.
Atkinson continued, "Sometimes you just have to call it like you see it. So, we'll bounce back. We have a good group. We're gonna look forward to Boston. It'll be a fun game."