Cavaliers Head Coach Reacts To Loss To Atlanta Hawks

Kenny Atkinson admits the Atlanta Hawks were the better team as the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nov 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost back-to-back games for the first time all season. Both losses came against the same opponent, the Atlanta Hawks.

Given how each team has played to start the year, it was shocking to see the Cavaliers drop consecutive games like this.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson offered a pretty blunt but fair reaction and assessment following Friday afternoon's game.

"They beat us pretty good, I think, two straight games. I dont know what to say. You just have to give them credit. They've been the better team. We didn't play great either game, and this is the NBA. [They are a] talented team. We obviously didn't shoot the ball well tonight," said Atkinson after the game.

"I did think our defensive effort was better. Except for that third quarter, when they had 39 points, we executed better defensively. Unfortunately, the shots didn't go tonight. But like I said, give them a ton of credit. They played great."

"They outplayed us. They outplayed us. Not just the bench - one through fifteen. They outcoached us."

Kenny Atkinson watches the play from the sideline
Oct 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson watches the play against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Cleveland's last eight quarters have not gone well, and there are some clear areas where they can improve. No one is going to argue that.

However, the Wine and Gold aren't getting to let a couple of bad games bring them down. They have a big game on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, and they will shift their focus to that.

Atkinson continued, "Sometimes you just have to call it like you see it. So, we'll bounce back. We have a good group. We're gonna look forward to Boston. It'll be a fun game."

