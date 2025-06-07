Cavaliers Insider Takes Bold Stance on Darius Garland's Future
Some tough decisions will find their way onto the desk of Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman's desk this offseason.
After yet another second-round exit in the postseason – one that was considered a massive underachievement for a team that won 64 games during the regular season and cruised to the No. 1 seed in the East – it may be time to reconfigure some things with the roster.
The so-called "core four" of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have had several cracks at the playoffs to this point, with disappointingly similar results. Now it may be time to break up the group in some capacity.
While many have pointed to Allen as the weak link of the group that should be shopped this offseason, Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor has a different perspective on what needs happen for the wine and gold to take the next step in their championship pursuit.
"I keep coming back to the same thing. I keep coming back to Darius has to go," Fedor asserted during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. "Because look, if you're going to re-imagine the offense. If you're going to reconfigure the roster and if you're going to reset your salary cap situation, this is a top-heavy team, this is a top-heavy roster, this is a team that's going to get really really expensive as we continue to move forward.
"But if you're trying to accomplish all three of those things in one offseason there's one move that allows you to do that. And it's trading Darius."
Fedor went on to explain that the Cavaliers can't simply trade Garland just to trade him. They'd have to make a move that makes sense for the team and makes the team better overall. Fedor recently wrote about potentially trading Garland, including laying out a hypothetical trade that would see the 25-year-old go to Orlando and bring back Jalen Suggs for Cleveland.
Orlando is one of the teams that Fedor mentioned as a "fit" for Garland because of their need for an offensive-centric point guard. The team insider also mentioned Minnesota, New Orleans and even Boston as destinations that could make some sense later in the interview.
Whether or not Altman actually swings big this offseason and tries to move Garland, or even Allen, for that matter, is uncertain at this juncture. At his end of season presser, Altman continued to preach patience with this young Cavs roster.
In a results-based business, though, the time for patience may be over. The organization may just have to come to grips with the fact that winning a championship may require a shrewd and difficult move this offseason