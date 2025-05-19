Cavaliers' Koby Altman Reveals Stance on Jarrett Allen's Future
A number of tough decisions will come across Koby Altman's desk this offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers' president of basketball operations is searching for answers as to why his team wound up losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals for second consecutive season.
A five-game disposal at the hands of the Indiana Pacers following a 64-win regular season has left the Cavaliers with a lot of questions and minimal answers. One solution, however, may come in the form of breaking up the so affectionately named "core four," of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
Allen, in particular, has been at the forefront of the conversation of players Altman may have to consider moving. Speaking at his end-of-season press conference on Monday, Altman took a notable stance on Allen's future with the team.
"You have to have some toughness to play 82 games," Altman said of the criticisms of Allen not being "tough enough" for the playoffs. "To play every single playoff game, 91 games for the season ... Jarrett remains incredibly important to us. We're not a 64-win, one seed without him. I think this is part of his story."
Questions over Allen's toughness have emerged after each of the Cavaliers previous postseason exits as well. This year, the conversation seems to have reached an impasse, though.
While Altman seemed to imply that Allen will be part of their plans moving forward, he also admitted that the 27-year-old even knows he can be better on the playoff stage. That said, Altman believes that message extends to the entire team, too.
"Jarrett is an easy target, right? Let's point to Jarrett in Game 5," began Altman. "When he wasn't his best, I think he'd be the first to tell you that in that space, that's where you need to elevate your level. But we all kinda did. We all need that mental toughness to get Game 5 at home and force the series back to Indy."
Moving Allen is easier said than done with the Cavaliers projected to be a second apron team this offseason. If Altman hopes to make improvements to the roster, he'll have to get creative in the months ahead.