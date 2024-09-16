Cleveland Cavaliers Land Brutal Take In Potential All-Star Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been labeled as a potential trade destination for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, but one analyst thinks it would be a terrible idea.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has listed the Cavaliers as the worst possible landing spot for Ingram, primarily for the reason that Cleveland would likely have to part with Jarrett Allen to acquire him.
"As a pure talent play, he doesn't make much more of an impact than Allen (if he does at all)," Bailey wrote. "And his need to have the ball to score or create might make him clash with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. There's already tons of usage tied up in those two, and Mobley's development might require some more too."
Of course, the counterargument is that an Allen-for-Ingram trade can't merely be viewed in a vacuum. Fit matters, and right now, there are legitimate questions as to whether or not Allen can effectively play alongside of Evan Mobley long term.
The Cavs signed both Mobley and Allen to contract extensions this summer, but many have concerns about the frontcourt pairing due to the lack of floor spacing.
There are some who feel that the Cavaliers' best chance of fully unlocking Mobley's abilities would be to jettison Allen, although Mitchell—who also signed a new deal with Cleveland earlier this offseason—seems to have a genuine affinity for the big man.
The idea of Cleveland trading for Ingram is complicated for more reasons than just the package it would require, however. Ingram, who made an All-Star appearance during the 2019-20 campaign, is entering the final year of his contract and is said to be seeking a max deal, something the Cavs may not feel comfortable providing for him.
At the moment, the Cavaliers seem content standing pat heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.