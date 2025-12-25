Everything to know ahead of Cavaliers clash with Knicks on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas, Cavs fans.

This is a very anticipated rematch today between the Knicks and Cavaliers. The Knicks won the first matchup of the season on Opening Day.

Some big news for the Cavaliers (17-15) is that Evan Mobley has been updated on the injury report to questionable for this game. This is very important for the game, as the Cavaliers beating New York can really help that belief they are still a top team in the Eastern Conference that just had a rough start.

Koby Altman and the team's front office have reportedly rejected multiple offers for Cavaliers role players amid the struggles this season. Other teams have also reached out about a move for Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks (20-9) have had a great season so far. Jalen Brunson is playing at an MVP level putting up nearly 30 a night. They are however coming off of a loss to the Timberwolves in their last matchup. Jalen Brunson and company have lost two of their last three games and fall further from the top of the East.

Cleveland is playing their 15th Christmas Day game, they are 7-7 in those games being 1-7 on the road heading into this matchup in Madison Square Garden.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Knicks game tonight?

Channel: ABC and ESPN (Alt Cast of Dunk the Halls)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Cavs vs. Knicks Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) questionable.

Knicks: Miles McBride (ankle) is out. Landry Shamet (shoulder) is out. Guerschon Yabusele (illness) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Josh Hart

Mikal Bridges

O.G. Annunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Knicks by 5.5

O/U: 239.5

Cavaliers 113 , Knicks 109: Donovan Mitchell is playing in his hometown on Christmas Day. He tweeted out last year that he would play on Christmas Day again at some point. Now he gets it, and his family will get to watch it.

Mitchell may put on a legendary performance. The most points scored in a game on Christmas was 60 in 1959 by Bernard King. Two of the Eastern Conference's best offensive teams are going at it. Fans may end up seeing a game of the year contender this afternoon.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Saturday Dec. 27 @ Houston

Monday, Dec. 29 @ San Antonio