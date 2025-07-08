Cleveland Cavaliers Make Major Announcement on Tuesday
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Clinic, and Bedrock celebrated a major step forward Tuesday with a ceremonial topping-off event for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center.
The moment marked the completion of the facility’s structural frame, with a final 66-foot steel beam, signed by team executives, construction crews, and civic leaders, hoisted into place, adorned with an American flag and evergreen tree to symbolize strength and longevity.
Set to open in 2027, the 210,000-square-foot center will anchor Bedrock’s $3.5 billion riverfront redevelopment and serve as the new home for the Cavaliers. Designed by global architecture firm Populous and built along the Cuyahoga River, it’s set to become one of the world’s most advanced training and sports science facilities.
“Today marks a historic day for the Cavaliers, for Cleveland and for athletes around the world,” said Dan Gilbert, Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman and Bedrock Founder and Chairman. “This milestone reflects the exceptional work of the dedicated tradespeople and the strength of our partnership with the Cleveland Clinic and the City. This is more than a new building. It is the future of performance, health and innovation on Cleveland’s riverfront.”
The center is part of a 25-year partnership extension between the Cavaliers and Cleveland Clinic. In addition to elite basketball training, the facility will be open to the public, offering services in cardiology, neurology, nutrition, psychology, genetics, and more. It will also house the Cavs Academy, which supports over 50,000 youth athletes annually.
“Our vision for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center is to create a basketball training facility that resides at the forefront of innovation, technology and architecture,” said Koby Altman, Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations. “A soon-to-be iconic global destination for elite and recreational athletes, this facility will represent a huge investment towards our future alongside our tremendous partner the Cleveland Clinic.”
Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic added, "This facility will serve not only elite athletes, but also individuals and families across our region—expanding access to cutting-edge care, recovery and training that empowers people at every level to live healthier, more active lives.”