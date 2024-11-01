Cavaliers Make Massive Jump In New Rankings
The Cleveland Cavaliers are firing on all cylinders, and they are surging up NBA power rankings lists as a result.
After their 5-0 start to the season, the Cavaliers have jumped from 10th to third in Bleacher Report's latest set of rankings.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers bet on continuity this offseason, and few teams have looked better over the first week and change," B/R's Andrew Bailey wrote.
Yes indeed.
Cleveland boasts a ridiculous plus-17.7 net rating in the early stages of the season, and while it's obviously a very small sample size and the Cavs have played some pretty poor competition thus far, it's still incredibly impressive.
Most recently, the Cavaliers dismantled the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 134-110, with all three of Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen scoring 20 points or more.
Balance has been Cleveland's primary weapon thus far, with six players averaging double figures and four registering over 17 points per game.
Not only that, but the Cavs also rank in the top three in both offensive and defensive efficiency, placing No. 1 in offense and third in defense.
As Bailey noted, continuity is certainly paying off for the Cavaliers, and it also seems like new head coach Kenny Atkinson has had a remarkable effect on the offense in general.
There is obviously still a long way to go, and Cleveland's very forgiving schedule has absolutely played a large role in its phenomenal start.
But if you're a Cavs fan, you have to like what you are seeing through the first week.