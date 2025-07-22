Cleveland Cavaliers Make Powerful Investment That’s Changing Lives Off the Court
The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken another powerful step in their long-standing commitment to community investment with the unveiling of newly revitalized outdoor basketball courts at Trent Park in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
Marking their 18th and 19th court refurbishments in the city, and their largest project to date, the dual-court renovation is a testament to the Cavaliers’ mission of building more than a basketball legacy.
Backed by Ward 14 Councilwoman Jasmin Santana and shaped with input from residents, the transformation of Trent Park reflects a collaborative effort of great depth. The Cavaliers went door to door, asking neighbors what they envisioned for the future. That feedback helped shape every detail, from the court’s design to its broader purpose as a safe, vibrant space for youth and families.
“Today celebrates the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and its community, creativity, and bright future. Four years ago, Latin community leaders invited us to be true partners, and we couldn’t be prouder of how Trent Park was transformed,” said Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group CEO. “The Cavs' ‘For More than Profit’ mission means investing deeply in the people and places that make Cleveland special. This is more than a basketball court; it’s a safe, joyful gathering place that reflects the heart of the community.”
Community groups, including Esperanza, Julia De Burgos, and Future Ink Graphics, led by Eleva, joined the Cavaliers to help paint the courts. Children and families painted hand-selected elements that now appear on the court, such as the phrase “Somos Arte” (We Are Art), infusing it with color, culture, and pride.
Trent Park, which also features a playground and swing sets, has been reimagined into a central hub of hope, youth wellness, and unity. This marks the Cavaliers’ first outdoor project and the continuation of a promise made in 2018 when the team vowed to revitalize all of Cleveland’s rec center courts.
Now, through sweat equity and shared ownership, Trent Park stands as a shining example of what’s possible when a franchise commits to the community it calls home.