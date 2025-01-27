Cleveland Cavaliers Named Trade Fit for Dynamic Jazz Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz have been trade partners numerous times over the last decade, with the most notable being the blockbuster deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Wine and Gold.
There still could be a path for these two organizations to make another trade before this year's deadline.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently put together his NBA Trade Board and named the Cavaliers as a fit for Utah forward John Collins.
Cleveland desperately needs more forward depth, especially after the recent injuries to Caris Levert and Isaac Okoro. Collins could be an intriguing option for the front office to pursue.
The 27-year-old is currently having a resurgent season, averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Collins is also shooting a career-high 52.1 percent from the floor and 44.6 percent from behind the arc.
The forward would give Cleveland more size and floor space, which is exactly what they need from another wing.
Collins, being a power forward, would likely come off the bench in Kenny Atkinson's offense unless Cleveland's coach wants to get really creative and play him at small forward.
Vecenie points out one concern with the forward: "The issue for Collins, though, is what it always is. You need the perfect center next to him to get the best out of him."
Thankfully, the Cavaliers have two elite big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, who can always be beside him on the floor.
Vecinie mentions that Collins' market may be limited due to his $26.6 million contract this season. This alone would be one of Cleveland's biggest hurdles in any trade.
Cleveland would likely have to give up, at minimum, Caris Levert and Dean Wade just for the money to even out. And at that point, would the Cavaliers even improve their roster after losing two key rotation pieces?
On paper, the Cavaliers could be a fit for Collins, given his play style and what they're looking for out of a wing.
However, the financial aspect makes this trade much more complicated and raises the question of whether it would even be worth it.