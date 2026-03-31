How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers made it hard for themselves to pull out a win. The Utah Jazz were competing with the Cavs all night before they remembered they were trying to get the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Cleveland shot 6-for-32 from the three-point line last night, compared to Utah, who were 15-29 from behind the arc. Despite the poor shooting night, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both scored 34 as the Cavs won 122-113.

That 34-point performance from Evan Mobley was his first 30 piece of the season. He grabbed 17 rebounds with that scoring output which was two away from his career high. Highlighting his performance is important as he did not attempt a three in this game which shows his growth this season without Jarrett Allen.

Now as they leave Utah after splitting the series with them, they head to Los Angeles to play their hardest game of the remaining schedule. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting third out west.

LA played last night as well as the Cavs, they beat the Wizards as 41-year-old LeBron James led the team with a triple-double in the game.

The Lakers and the Cavs are in similar places, they sit in the top half of the conference and have teams chasing them and are trying to hold onto their place. The Cavs clinch a playoff berth with a win.

We can't talk about the Lakers without discussing LeBron James and the Cavaliers either, as the season reaches its end, the LeBron Lakers saga looks to be ending and a return to the Cavs could still be in the cards. As of right now, he may have other teams on the table besides Cleveland.

Where to watch the Cavs at Lakers game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Lakers: TBD Back-to-Back

Cavs: Jaylon Tyson (toe) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Lakers

Luka Doncic

Austin Reaves

Jake LaRavia

LeBron James

DeAndre Ayton

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Lakers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Lakers -2

O/U: 236.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +200.

Cavaliers 119, Lakers 114: Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley had phenomenal performances that if they can continue into tonight would be great. Coming off the worst shooting night of the teams season but still winning has to keep confidence high.

James Harden just out there getting assists making his teammates look better has also been working. Tonight with Jarrett Allen in the lineup with Mobley, he could have a field day.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Thursday, Apr 2 @ Golden State

Sunday, Apr 5 vs. Indiana

Monday, Apr. 6 @ Memphia