Cavaliers Star Knows Team Has Room To Get Better After Warriors Win
The Cleveland Cavaliers have 28 wins on the season, and the calendar has yet to flip to 2025.
Arguably, their best win of the season came late on Monday night as Cleveland took down the Golden State Warriors 113-95.
The final score doesn't tell the entire story, though. The Cavaliers got off to an extremely slow start and even lost heading into the second quarter. However, after halftime, they stormed out of the locker room and extended their lead to 26 points in the third quarter.
Was this a great team win? Yes.
But even Donovan Mitchell knows the Wine and Gold still have areas to improve, and he realizes they can't get complacent with how much time is left in the season.
"Yeah, we're rolling, we're doing good things. But at the end of the day, no game is an easy game," said Mitchell.
"Understand that because we're doing what we're doing, we're going to get everybody's best shot every night. Understanding we have to be prepared, that we're not bigger than anything else. We have to continue to stay humble and who we are ... It's still December. We have time to get better and figure things out. We're not perfect by far."
Mitchell shares the mindset of a team that is focused on more than just making another playoff appearance this spring.
Mitchell and the Cavaliers want to be the team that comes out of the Eastern Conference and continues for the Finals.
As long as the Cavaliers continue to play this team brand of basketball, give their 100 percent against whichever opponent they're up against, and continue to find areas to get better at, there's no reason to think this team can't win it all.