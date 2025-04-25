Cavaliers Star Evan Mobley Shares Major Goal After Claiming DPOY
One of Evan Mobley's biggest NBA dreams became a reality on Thursday evening when the NBA announced that he had won the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Award.
It's the first time a Cleveland Cavaliers player has taken home the award, and obviously the first of Mobley's young career. If he has anything to say about it, though, it won't be the last time he brings home this particular honor.
"I mean, this is only the first of many," Mobley said via a zoom call on Friday, reflecting on his recognition. "So, I mean, my goal is to keep getting this award as many times as possible and go out there and show the league my defensive prowess and what I can do out there."
It's a bold vow from the soft-spoken Mobley, who has found himself becoming much more vocal throughout the 2024-25 season. Back at the All-Star break, the 6-11 "unicorn" mentioned himself and San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama as the two players who will be the face of the league over the next five years.
With some goading from his teammates, Mobley also started to politic for himself to be DPOY late in the season, after Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green did the same.
It's all been part of Mobley's evolution, along with becoming a more dominant offensive player. Still, his defense has always been the staple of his game, which is why he finds so much satisfaction in finally receiving this honor in just his fourth year in the league.
"I've been pursuing it for a few new years now," Mobley said. "Got closer every year, and like this year that it all panned out the season, just how it went, how I played, how I elevated everything. Just, I feel like just came into fruition."
For much of the season the award was considered Wembanyama's to lose as he led the NBA in most notable defensive metrics. Unfortunately, the Frenchman saw his season cut short after the discovery of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, opening the door for Mobley to claim the prize.
Those circumstances won't lessen the feeling of this historic and memorable moment for Mobley. He earned the honor. Now he's got his sights set on another piece of hardware.
"Next is a championship, actually," said Mobley. "That's the main focus right now, so back in playoff mode. Back trying to get another win tomorrow and continue this playoff run.