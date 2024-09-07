Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Revisit Trade Talks With This Rival Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a trade this NBA offseason in spite of their fans clamoring for the team to make a move.
Fortunately, there is still some time left for the Cavaliers to tweak their roster, and Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel is suggesting that they make what he calls a "no-brainer" trade before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
That move is trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Cleveland has been linked to Finney-Smith numerous times this summer, with the veteran being considered a natural trade fit for Cavs wing Isaac Okoro.
Okoro is a restricted free agent, but there has been incessant buzz that the Cavaliers could look to move him in a sign-and-trade.
An Okoro-for-Finney-Smith swap would make sense for both sides, as it would provide Cleveland with the big, rangy defender that it sorely needs while supplying the Nets with a young player who has some room for improvement.
The Cavs are in dire need of a player who can adequately defend bigger wings, and Finney-Smith absolutely fits that bill.
Finney-Smith played in 68 games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over 28.4 minutes a night on 42.1/34.8/71.7 shooting splits.
The 31-year-old is not flashy by any means, as evidenced by his lifetime average of 8.3 points and 4.6 boards per game. He also owns a rather pedestrian career three-point percentage of 35.5 percent.
However, the Cavaliers wouldn't be asking Finney-Smith to post big numbers. They would merely be asking him to play some defense and help spread the floor, which he can do.