Pistons HC Gets Blunt About Rematch With Cleveland Cavaliers
Not so long ago, Detroit Piston's head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was leading the charger for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After a second-round playoff exit last season though, the Wine and Gold brass decided it was time for a new voice to lead the organization and parted ways with Bickerstaff after five years with the organization and four as the team's head coach. So Bickerstaff prepared to make his second return to Cleveland since joining the Pistons last summer, the matchup was framed as a "revenge game" for the ex-Cavs head man.
Bickerstaff doesn't see it that way though.
"I don't think happiness gets clicks," Bickerstaff said before the game about why his return has a negative connotation with it. "I think that's where we are. Everybody is looking for a story, but we don't have a story. We're here to play a game, we play 82 of 'em, and our guys try to go out and give em the best they've got every single night. That's where our focus is."
In fairness to Bickerstaff, both teams are having successful seasons in their new realities. He has the Pistons in the mix for the sixth seed in the eastern conference with a 23-22 record on the season. Not only that, but Detroit's star player, point guard Cade Cunningham has taken a massive leap in his fourth season in the NBA under Bickerstaff's guidance.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers with Atkinson have soared to the best record in the east at 36-9, and boast the NBA's best offense by offensive rating. Both organizations are in a good place and Bickerstaff feels no ill-will toward his former co-workers and the players he coached. So why so much animosity?
"I have great relationships with the guys over in that locker room. I have no hate towards them, I'm happy for em. We try to embrace people's successes. You think about it, there's 450 guys in the NBA, there's 30 coaches in the NBA. If you're trying to find a way to bring negativity to people who have made it to that point, against those odds than there's something wrong with you."
Tell that to Cavaliers fan, who continued to pepper Bickerstaff with mix of boos and cheers when he was announced as part of the starting lineups before tip-off. Any negative reactions to Bickerstaff at this point seem to be driven by the fans though, and they're certainly within their right as fans to feel that way.
Inside the Cavaliers organization though, there is no resentment for the former coach. Even from Bickerstaff's successor.
"He's a heck of a coach. He's done a great, great, great job with the Pistons," said Atkinson. "They keep improving, they're good defensively. I think they're good offensively too, they do really good stuff. They've got a nice mix of young guys and vets. He's helped Cade [Cunningham] get to another level. You could argue that might be the biggest feather in his cap. ... that's a real credit. Heck of a coach. Happy for him."