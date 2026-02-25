Kenny Atkinson Gives Positive Update on Max Strus's Potential Return

After establishing himself as a consistent member of the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup over the past two seasons, an offseason injury has prevented Max Strus from touching an NBA court this season.

It’s been a mysterious injury, full of setbacks and a lack of updates on his progression. He experienced a setback near the trade deadline, and is beginning to run out of time to debut this season.

For what feels like the first time all season long, the Cavaliers finally got some good news on Strus’s potential return. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Strus is “really trending positive” and was on the court today.

Kenny Atkinson says Max Strus is “really trending positive.”



Says he was on the court today and had contact with coaches. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) February 24, 2026

That’s a great sign for Strus to play in a game this season. Atkinson said a few days ago that he fully expects Strus to play at some point before the end of the season.

What does Strus look like with these Cavs?

When Strus is healthy, he is arguably the team’s most efficient three-point shooter who can play solid defense and create some playmaking opportunities.

He averaged nine points per game last season, and 12 the year before. He did it on 37% shooting from deep, and 58% shooting overall.

He could slot in well as the small forward on this team if he got back to full strength. A three-and-D kind of guy who doesn’t need the ball in his hands consistently. He would allow the other four stars to play their games, while knocking down shots when open.

The problem would be getting Strus adjusted. When anyone has gone a year without playing, they are going to struggle to get back to pace, especially in the NBA.

His shot will be inconsistent, he’ll mess up on defense, he’ll make mistakes that should have been cleaned up months ago. Especially with some new teammates around him, it’ll be hard to find that rhythm right away.

Cleveland is in win now mode. They want to finish out the regular season climbing the standings as far as they can go. Cleveland would love to have Strus back for the playoffs, but don’t have much time remaining to risk losing games because Strus is still getting adjusted.

Who has stepped up without Strus?

Cleveland has been inconsistent at the small forward position this season. De’Andre Hunter started the season in the role, but was eventually benched before being traded to the Sacramento Kings at the deadline.

Since then, Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and Sam Merrill have all seen time there.

Merrill provides the team with a consistent shooting threat from behind the arc, but gives up some athleticism defensively. Tyson provides a much more athletic scoring presence and good defense, but can be inconsistent. Wade has been the most all-around solid option, but still has games where he’s completely uninvolved.

A healthy Strus would be a more consistent upgrade over the other three, and while Atkinson’s update is a promising sign, time is still running out of Strus this season.