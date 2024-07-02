Donovan Mitchell Shares Hilarious Reaction To Signing Extension With Cavs
The Cavaliers got the commitment they were waiting for.
On Tuesday morning, star guard Donovan Mtichell officially agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million extension to remain with Cleveland through at least the end of the 2026-27 season. The deal includes a player option for 2027-28 as well as Mitchell could potentially remain with the organization into his early 30s.
Upon the announcement of the deal, Mitchell took to social media to express his excitement over agreeing to terms on the extension, using a popular video clip from "The Wolf of Wall Street" to let fans know he's all in.
Mitchell's commitment to the organization represents a key inflection point in the history of the franchise as a top 15 player in the league that wasn't born in Northeast Ohio made a commitment to a Cleveland.