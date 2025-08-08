Former Cavaliers Legend Hints at Possible Kevin Love Reunion
Although the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of the dog days of the NBA offseason, things could soon be heating up regarding one of Cleveland's final roster spots.
Kevin Love, who played with the Cavaliers for nine seasons, is expected to receive a buyout from the Utah Jazz and test the waters of unrestricted free agency. Reports surfaced that Love would likely sign with the Los Angeles Lakers or L.A. Clippers. Similar reports also shared that Love is looking to play in a “glamor market” with New York being another type of city he’d prefer to go to.
That is until Cleveland legend Channing Frye, a close friend of Love, possibly shared what could be next for Love once the former All-Star enters free agency.
Frye, who won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 and retired with the team, took to X, formerly Twitter, to squash the notion that Love heading to Los Angeles or New York was a foregone conclusion. But when he was pressed by a Cleveland fan if Love was instead returning to the Cavaliers, Frye remained coy, causing speculation on Love's future to heat up.
With two open roster spots available, the Cavaliers could technically sign Love to a one-year, veteran minimum deal. However, with how loaded Cleveland is frontcourt-wise between Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade, De'Andre Hunter and Larry Nance Jr., the Cavaliers might not have the minutes available for play Love on a nightly basis, leaving him to take on a role as a veteran mentor instead.
What could Kevin Love give the Cavaliers next season?
If Love were willing to take on the role of a veteran big man, it could make a huge difference in Cleveland's locker room. However, although the Cavaliers are battle-tested after years of playoff battles together, they still lack a veteran presence to keep things steady whenever pressure is heightened.
In the past, that role typically fell on big man Tristan Thompson, who hasn't re-signed with Cleveland this offseason. If the Cavaliers decide to target Love instead, the former All-Star could fill the role Thompson played, pushing this young, up-and-coming group to reach their fullest potential.
During the height of his career, Love was a staple on a Cavaliers team that reached four consecutive Eastern Conference Finals and won an NBA title in 2016. He knows the personal and professional sacrifices needed to win at the highest level and, with his former All-Star pedigree, could be the missing piece to help take Cleveland to the next level.