How Lonzo Ball Fits Into The Cleveland Cavaliers Rotation
The Cleveland Cavaliers made their first major move of the offseason on Saturday, sending 2020 fifth overall pick Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball. It's a straight up deal without any picks being involved, and allows the Cavs to upgrade the roster while taking on slightly less salary as they prepare for be a full-fledged second apron team.
It's a deal that doesn't come without some risk as Ball has played in just 70 games over the last four seasons due to injury. Still, the opportunity to potentially get out from the deal next year if Ball doesn't pan out, and add a ball handler, who can create for himself, was too good for Koby Altman to pass up.
Now the tone is officially set for Cleveland's offseason. Followed up shortly after with a massive extension for a sharpshooter Sam Merrill, the Cavs are destined to go for it in 2025-26. How does Ball fit into the rotation for the wine and gold? Spencer German and Spencer Davies discuss the trade from a number of angles.
