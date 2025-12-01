Cavaliers' injury update ahead of Pacers showdown got worse for starting lineup

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a rough patch as they deal with a dreadful three-game losing streak and multiple injuries to key players, but the injuries are only getting worse.

Cavaliers fans were already aware that Larry Nance Jr., Max Strus, Jarrett Allen, and Sam Merrill would be out for their game against the Indiana Pacers.

Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor added two more to the list of who is expected not to play: guards Darius Garland and Lonzo Ball.

Garland has been dealing with a lingering toe injury, so the team will let him rest as they manage it over the course of the season. Ball is dealing with an unknown illness.

The injuries couldn't have come at a worse time for the Cavaliers, who are trying to find some momentum after losing three straight and five of their seven matchups. Their last two losses have been close defeats to the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics.

Losing Garland and Ball means Cleveland will be without arguably its two best passers. Garland is averaging a team-high 6.9 assists per game, and Ball is third with 5.1 assists per game.

Without having the top two point guards on the depth chart, it could very much lead to Craig Porter Jr. making his first start of the season. Porter is averaging 5.7 points, three rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in 18 matches in 2025.

The only other option the Cavaliers could consider is Jaylon Tyson as the starter, but he's not as established a passer, averaging 11.5 points per game and 1.7 assists per game. Tyson would most likely move to the shooting guard position, with Donovan Mitchell at the point.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson would prefer to have Mitchell stay in his natural position, but it may be a situation where Cleveland might have to move some guys around. Regardless, the offense is going to run through Mitchell, who's averaging just under 30 points per game.

What a tough break for a Cleveland team that will not have two of its starters and two key reserves available for the game. Sitting at 12-9, it's early in the season, but the Cavaliers have to find a way to beat a four-win Pacers team to avoid getting too far in the playoff picture.

Another crushing loss for the Cavaliers, and there might be some tough questions to be answered about what is viewed as a championship-caliber team.