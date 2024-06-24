Jarrett Allen Gave Glowing Review Of Kenny Atkinson Before He Became Cavs Head Coach
It's no secret that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has history with the team's newly minted head coach Kenny Atkinson.
The pair crossed paths between 2017-2020 as part of the Brooklyn Nets. Atkinson began his tenure as a first time head coach for the Nets back in 2016, before Allen joined the team a first-round pick in 2017.
Allen spent the next two and a half seasons developing under Atkinson's tutelage before he stepped down from his post in March of 2020, after falling out of favor with the franchise's top stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Less than a year later Allen was shipped to Cleveland in January of 2021 along with Taurean Prince as part of a three team deal.
Despite the fact that their time in Brooklyn may have ended prematurely Allen has always spoken highly of Atkinson. During an appearance on newly named Lakers head coach J.J. Redick's podcast The Old Man And The Three back in February, Allen raved about the Cavs new head man.
"I genuinely that we were all bought in to Kenny and his system and just trying to make things work with what we had," said Allen in the clip. "It seemed like everybody was buying in having fun, willing to get better for the team we had."
Reunited in Cleveland, Atkinson has a chance to pick up where he left off with Allen on a team with lofty expectations goinginto the 2024-25 campaign. Allen isn't the only Cavaliers player Atkinson has familiarity with either. Forward Caris LeVert was also a member of the Nets from Atkinson's first year on the job until his exit.
How Atkinson incorporates Allen's skillset into his uptempo offense will be something to watch when the Cavs open up training camp and the preseason this fall.