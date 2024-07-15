Latest On Cleveland Cavaliers, Brandon Ingram Trade Rumors
The New Orleans Pelicans have a crucial decision to make with Brandon Ingram this summer. Should they extend him, solidifying Ingram as a staple of their future, or trade him while his value is still relatively high?
David Griffin appears to have no interest in giving Ingram a max contract, which has sparked trade rumors in the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams that have reportedly checked in on Ingram’s availability, but they, too, face the same dilemma as the Pelicans.
Per Hoops Wire, the Cavaliers are not interested in giving Ingram the $210 million extension that he wants.
Ingram would make the Cavs a better team and would be a solid fit with the roster. (Of course, any trade for Ingram would likely involve either Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.)
However, it is understandable why Cleveland is hesitant to give him such a large extension.
Ingram can be a great scorer and can create his own shot, just as anyone in the league can. When he’s doing that, Ingram is one of the best isolation players in basketball, which is something the Cavs desperately need. However, he also tends to be inconsistent at times.
One of the biggest reasons why the Cavs are reluctant to pay Ingram that much is due to the number of injuries he suffered over the last few seasons. Since being traded to the Pelicans in 2019, Ingram has played over 60 games only three times and
Cleveland just went through a season that became a “what if” due to time missed by Garland, Evan Mobley, and Mitchell. The Cavs can’t afford to bring in another big-name player who may or may not be available in critical moments.
The Cavs’ roster lacks wing depth, which will remain a weakness heading into next season. Options via trade or free agency could fill this hole, but for now, it appears Ingram and the Cavs just disagree on what a potential contract in Cleveland could look like.