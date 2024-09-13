Heat Could Acquire Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland In New Trade Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers seem intent on holding on to Darius Garland heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, but that won't stop people from speculation on potential trades.
And let's be honest: it's not like Garland is entirely untouchable.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus thinks the Miami Heat could represent a potential trade suitor for Garland and has even pitched an idea in the process.
While Pincus doesn't lay out an entire trade package, he speculates that the Cavaliers may have some interest in Heat guard Tyler Herro. He also adds that Miami only has one future first-round pick to offer (either 2030 or 2031) and that a third team may need to get involved.
At this point, the Heat may be desperate to salvage things with Jimmy Butler, who seems to be trending toward opting out of his contract next summer.
Trade rumors have actually surged around Butler as a result, although it doesn't appear that Miami is interested in moving the six-time All-Star right now.
The Heat would surely be more likely to try and add another piece to put alongside of Butler, and Garland definitely makes for an intriguing option.
Garland is coming off of a rough 2023-24 campaign in which he played just 57 games, missing significant time due to a broken jaw. During his time on the floor, he averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists per game on 44.6/37.1/83.4 shooting splits.
Of course, if the Cavaliers are going to trade Garland, they are likely going to seek a substantial return, and the Heat—who are rather limited in terms of assets—may not have enough to offer them.