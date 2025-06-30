NBA Analyst Proposes Bold LeBron James to Cavaliers Trade
Although LeBron James opted into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the fallout that came after has had many wondering if James will finish his NBA career with his first team: the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The reason why James may ask the Lakers for a trade to a team like the Cavaliers? A statement from his agent Rich Paul made it seem like James is looking for greener, or possibly Wine and Gold, pastures.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Rich Paul of Klutch Sports reportedly said to ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future...We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career."
With that in mind, how could the Cavaliers make a realistic trade offer for arguably one of the greatest players of all time? Well, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, a four-team deal between Cleveland, Los Angeles, and the Utah Jazz could result in a move that leaves all parties involved happy.
Here's what Pincus proposes:
Cavaliers get:
- LeBron James (from Lakers)
- Bronny James (from Lakers)
- Shake Milton (from Lakers)
- Walker Kessler (from Jazz)
- Jaden Springer (from Jazz)
- 2027 first-round pick* (from Jazz)
- 2029 first-round pick** (from Jazz)
- $16.47 million trade exception (De'Andre Hunter)
Lakers get:
- Jarrett Allen (from Cavaliers)
- De'Andre Hunter (from Cavaliers)
- Jordan Clarkson (from Jazz)
- KJ Martin (from Jazz)
- Svi Mykhailiuk (from Jazz)
Jazz get:
- Darius Garland (from Cavaliers)
- Jock Landale (from Rockets)
Rockets get:
- Dorian Finney-Smith (from Lakers via sign-and-trade)
- 2030 LA Clippers second-rounder (via Jazz)
This move is a lot to process with so many moving parts but in essence, Cleveland gets to reunite with James, his son Bronny James, a starting center in Walker Kessler, two new reserves in Shake Milton and Jaden Springer, and some financial flexibility after sending out three key players in Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and De'Andre Hunter from last season's squad.
This trade would be seismic for the Cavaliers to take on, especially with James's career window likely coming to a close soon. However, if Cleveland has an opportunity to bring James back to the Cavaliers, it would be remiss of them not to consider it.
Especially if it means winning next season's NBA Championship.