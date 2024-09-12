Surprising Team Named Top Trade Fit For Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a decision with Isaac Okoro, who remains a restricted free agent with the start of the 2024-25 NBA season a little over a month away.
While the general consensus is that the Cavaliers will ultimately retain Okoro, there has long been speculation that Cleveland could move the swingman in a sign-and-trade.
Okoro has generated very little interest on the open market, but there is certainly at least one team out there that would be intrigued by the prospect of adding the young three-and-D player.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has offered a rather surprising destination for Okoro: the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Blazers are not a shocking landing spot for any reason other than the fact that they have not been rumored as a potential trade suitor for Okoro all summer.
We have heard the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz mentioned as possibilities, but Portland is certainly a new contender.
In a vacuum, the Blazers would actually make some sense.
Portland is rebuilding, and Okoro is just 23 years old and will likely come on an affordable contract. Plus, the Blazers could use Okoro's defensive prowess, given that they ranked 23rd in defensive efficiency last season.
Swartz notes that Okoro would slide in pretty well alongside of Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson.
Okoro is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 69 games and averaged 9.4 points and three rebounds over 27.3 minutes a night on 49.0/39.1/67.9 shooting splits.
Unfortunately, Okoro's numbers plummeted in the playoffs. In 12 postseason contests, the former No. 5 overall pick logged just 5.5 points per game while registering a true-shooting percentage of 44.6 percent.