Why Shawn Kemp Is The Biggest 'What If' In Cavaliers History
Historically, the Cleveland Cavaliers haven't had a ton of elite talent come through town. Sure, there was LeBron James, and names like Kyrie Irving, Mark Price and Brad Daugherty are scattered about the franchise's history, but they aren't exactly the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers when it comes to all-time great.
The Cavaliers did, however, once have one of the most talented big men to ever step on the hardwood. His name was Shawn Kemp.
Most people know Kemp from his Seattle Supersonics days. The original "Lob City." Kemp. Gary Payton. A fun, run-and-gun offense implemented by George Karl.
The Supersonics won over 60 games twice with Kemp on the roster, including their 64-win 1995-96 campaign when they made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls (who else?).
Kemp did it all. He scored. He rebounded. He defended. He ran the floor like a gazelle and handled the ball like a guard. And while he didn't wasn't a three-point threat, he did possess a solid mid-range jumper and almost certainly would have extended his range to beyond the three-point line if he played in the modern era.
But in the latter stages of his tenure with Seattle, Kemp became disgruntled due to contract issues. The end result was the Sonics trading the electric power forward to the Cavaliers shortly before the start of the 1997-98 season.
Kemp's first year in Cleveland was a mixed bag. He averaged 18 points and 9.3 rebounds per game en route to his sixth straight All-Star appearance, but he shot just 44.5 percent from the floor, the lowest mark of his career at that time.
The Cavs managed to win 47 games, but fell to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.
It was becoming increasingly obvious that whatever occurred between Kemp and the Supersonics had sapped him of some of his fervor for the game of basketball, and his off-the-court issues (which we won't get into) certainly did not help.
Then, the following season, Kemp's career took a turn for the worse. That was the year of the infamous lockout, and the season didn't actually start until February.
Kemp showed up to camp 35 pounds overweight, telling head coach Mike Fratello that he didn't think there would be basketball that year. But even if the lockout did end up annulling the 1998-99 NBA campaign, gaining 35 extra pounds was something different.
The Elkhart, In. native actually played some very good basketball for the Cavaliers that year, registering 20.5 points and 9.2 boards a night while making 48.5 percent of his shots. He even finished 11th in MVP voting and logged a hefty .205 win shares per 48 minutes.
All that in spite of being significantly overweight. Just goes to show how truly talented Kemp was.
But that was the beginning of the end for "The Reign Man."
He spent one more season in Cleveland, recording 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in 1999-00. While those numbers certainly weren't bad, his efficiency was, as Kemp shot a meager 41.7 percent from the field.
Kemp would play three more seasons between the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic, failing to even crack seven points per game in any of those years before finding himself out of the league altogether.
But just imagine if Kemp would have kept his mind focused on basketball and wouldn't have ballooned during the lockout.
What would that have meant for the Cavs moving forward? It may very well would have prevented the downward spiral the Cavaliers suffered in the succeeding years, which ultimately resulted in Cleveland having the No. 1 overall pick to select James in 2003.
Okay. So maybe it all worked out in the end.
Seriously, though. Kemp could have stamped his name among the best players to ever put on a Cavs uniform. He was that good when he was right.
Sadly, Kemp—who is quite possibly the best in-game dunker to ever lace them up—has largely been forgotten when it comes to all-time discussions. I guess that's what happens when your peak is so maddeningly short, even when said peak is as great as Kemp's was.
Just ask yourself: when was the last time you heard someone in Cleveland mention Kemp in a way that wasn't attached to a fat joke?
People have amnesia about how incredible of a talent Kemp was, even in his Cavaliers tenure. No, he wasn't quite the same high-flier he was during his time with the Supersonics, but the fact that he managed to garner MVP votes in a year in which he added substantial weight—undesirable weight—to his frame is a testament to the abilities of Kemp.
Kemp's days with the Cavs were short, and they were unceremonious. But throughout his three years in Believeland, there were sprinkles of what once was, and what could have been.