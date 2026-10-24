3 Critical Storylines I’m Focused on in Cavs vs. Nets

Good news, Cavs fans. The Sixers game is now in the rearview, because the team is back in action. They will have their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets this evening in front of the home faithful. And truthfully, this timing is much needed. They have not won a game at Rocket Arena since Game 4 of the East Semis.

As they prepare to face an upstart Nets team highlighted by two veterans in Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle, there are things they can do that ensure that they come out on top.

Here are my three storylines to keep an eye on.

Can The Guards Facilitate Better?

I’m not interested in seeing Donovan Mitchell drop 40 points. He has been able to put the ball in the cup plenty, and though he didn’t do much in the second half against Philly, it’s his facilitating that is more concerning. He had three assists to just five turnovers. He is going to need to share the rock.

As for James Harden, he had five assists to six turnovers. It’s not ideal when one starting guard has more giveaways than helpers, but when it’s both, it’s an issue. James Harden gets something of a pass from the postseason because of his thumb. But he’s at full strength now, and having been in the league as long as he has, there really isn’t an excuse for it.

Would love to see the Cavs guards start to share the rock. 15 combined assists and fewer turnovers would be very ideal.

Can The Bigs Get Involved After Halftime?

The Cavs two bigs both started the game aggressively on Thursday against Philadelphia. They were putting the ball in the cup throughout the first half, with Jarrett Allen doing an exceptional job on post-ups.

Evan Mobley also looked good early, finishing above the rim and showing the range with a three-ball. The problem is not how they start. The issue in the postseason last year was that James Harden and Donovan Mitchell weren’t highlighting their bigs after halftime.

Mobley should have more than three points and two rebounds in a half of basketball. Especially with what he’s capable of. And as for Allen, he seems to establish position often. They have to find him.

If the bigs continue to get full-game touches, this is going to be a much tougher basketball team.

Can They Get More Shot Attempts For The Wings?

My third and final thing to keep an eye on for the Cavs is to get their wing players more attempts. Sam Merrill had five total in 24 minutes. Jaylon Tyson had six. Peyton Watson had seven in 30 minutes. These are the players who will need to give the team the marginal scoring.

Merrill averaged 13 last year. Tyson averaged 13 last year. Watson signed an $88 million contract, not just to be a terrific defender. He’s also going to have to get more shots up. He was 0-4 from deep, and admittedly, his shot looked a bit rusty. Kenny Atkinson did say they it’s only one game, and they aren’t worried

Cleveland will be at their best when Tyson and Merrill are getting more looks. #5 specifically only had one attempt after the break. The caliber of shooter he is, more attempts have got to get up there. He can win them games with his ability there.

The shot distribution was far from the team’s biggest problem on opening night. But it would be great to see it be more of a solution this time around.

Almost Gametime

7:30 PM tomorrow night, the Cavs will look for their first win of 2026. Their battle with the Nets will hopefully reveal a team that can play a full contest, and not just one competitive half.