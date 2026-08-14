Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Would Send Kevin Durant to Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA offseason has been slow for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were unable to land a big fish this summer. But according to a three-team trade idea in Sporting News, maybe there’s still an opportunity for the Cavs to improve this offseason.

The Cavs watched from the sideline as the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat added championship-level players this offseason.

In terms of championship-winning superstars that could still somehow get moved this offseason, Kevin Durant remains a lone option for desperate teams.

Here’s the trade that would get KD to Cleveland

Cavaliers receive: Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, 2028 second-round pick from Detroit

Detroit Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder

Houston Rockets receive: Jarrett Allen, James Harden via sign-and-trade, 2031 first-round pick from Cleveland

This isn’t a report, or something that might realistically happen. In fact, the Houston Rockets aren’t interested in James Harden, which would make this deal really difficult to execute.

But if you want to put on your tinfoil hat, could this be what is holding up the Cavs this offseason? They undoubtedly thought they had a reunion with LeBron James in the bag, as they watched Dean Wade walk away to Philadelphia and Keon Ellis exit for the Brooklyn Nets. Perhaps the lack of movement on the Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson sign-and-trades could be because the Cavaliers are sniffing around something even bigger?

Durant is the lone player that could level the playing field for the Cavaliers this season.

LeBron tried throwing a lifeboat to the Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman 48 hours before signing with the Sixers. A report leaked that James would like to get the Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors to pursue a trade for Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis or Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. Those teams didn’t want to move those stars, so LeBron wound up in Philadelphia, a place he believes gives him a better chance of winning a fifth championship.

Without LeBron, Giannis, Kawhi Leonard or Jaylen Brown still on the table, taking a big swing for Durant would be Cleveland’s opportunity to climb back to relevance in this Eastern Conference. Even though the Cavs were four wins away from the NBA Finals last year, 12 NBA teams have more nationally televised games than Cleveland.

Obviously, there’s no changing the schedule now that it’s made. But trading for Durant would get the Cavs a lot more respect. Even though they won 62 games in head coach Kenny Atkinson’s first season and reached the Eastern Conference Finals without LeBron for the first time since 1992 last season, it feels like they’ve been passed up in a revamped East.

Donovan Mitchell, Durant and Evan Mobley would be a fierce trio, assuming the Cavs would be able to land a few other complementary pieces surrounding them.