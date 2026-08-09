Early Look at Cleveland Cavaliers Starters, Bench For 2026-27 NBA Season

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to win a championship. They lost to the New York Knicks, and the Knicks made history with their win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Since New York's win, teams have gone back to the drawing board. They are putting themselves in a position to win, and they want to dethrone Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. The Eastern Conference is getting better, as teams like the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers have added stars.

Cleveland's offseason is a different story, and there have been very few moves from the franchise. However, key players like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are still around, and their presence will help the Cavs throughout the season.

When it comes to the Cavs, their starting lineup features two All-Star guards. Cleveland acquired James Harden back in February, and he is the team's facilitator. Mitchell, who averaged 27.9 points last season, is the shooting guard, and he and Harden will have a full season together. The duo will led the team in its championship chase, and the frontcourt will do its part as well.

Cleveland Looking At Young, Talented Wings

The Cavs' frontcourt could look different during the season, as they are targeting free agent wings. Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson are available, and both are tied to Cleveland. Kuminga was the first option, and after missing out on LeBron James, the Cavaliers pivoted to the 23-year-old forward. Watson, who is also 23 years old, entered the picture later on, but Cleveland is one of the teams targeting him.

For now, the Cavs have a few players who can start at small forward. Jaylon Tyson played 66 games last season, and he started in 42. He turned heads during that time, as he averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. As he approaches his third season, Tyson can play a significant role in the team's success. He will likely be a starter, but a veteran could take on the role as well.

Max Strus missed most of the season, but when he returned, he played 12 games. He started in five of those games, and overall, he averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. He had a few noteworthy performances in the playoffs, and in the first game against the Toronto Raptors, he had 24 points. If the veteran remains with the team, he may see minutes as a starter. However, that spot could go to Tyson.

Looking at the remaining positions, those go to Mobley and Jarett Allen. The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year plays power forward, but he plays center on occasion. For example, if Allen is out with an injury, Mobley fills that void.

The 25-year-old big averaged 18.2 points and nine rebounds during the season, and this year is a chance to grow. Mobley's development remains a hot topic, and the 2026-27 season is a chance to make a statement.

As far as Allen goes, he remains the Cavs' anchor. He had a solid year, and Cleveland will need his post play throughout the season. So, it is important that he stays on the court and plays at a high level.

Cleveland has some talent on its bench, and most of those players are veterans. Dennis Schröder, a veteran guard who could be on the move, is Harden's backup. He provides a spark scoring-wise, and if he remains with the Cavs, he could help them. Then, players like Sam Merrill, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Craig Porter Jr. will contribute as reserves. On top of those players, the Cavaliers brought in Mario Hezonja, and he could be a factor off the bench.

The Cavs have some work to do, but with their current group, they can put up a fight throughout the season.