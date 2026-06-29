Cavaliers Guard James Harden Declines Player Option, Expected To Re-Sign

While the Cavaliers and Harden are expected to negotiate a new deal to keep the trade deadline acquisition in Cleveland, the exact details have yet to be determined.

Declining the player option was at least a step in the right direction, as accepting the option would have put the Cavaliers in a tight salary crunch with the salary cap deadline only a day away. Instead, the Cavaliers drop to an “over the cap/non-tax” team with plenty of space below both the first and the second apron.

With Harden opting out of his deal, the #Cavs can now operate as an "over the cap/non-tax" team. They are currently $42.1M below the second apron and $29.1M below the first apron. https://t.co/xTCCbtntSY — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) June 29, 2026

Now, the expectation is still that Harden will re-sign for two years for somewhere around $30 million annually. This would put the Cavs slightly into the first apron where they would likely be able to generate and utilize a taxpayer mid-level exception of around $6 million. This is the most likely reality.

However, there still remains a scenario where Harden and the Cavaliers are unable to agree on a restructured number and Harden decides it is in his best interest to seek a new deal elsewhere. While this would be crushing for Cavs fans, as Harden was the only return for fan favorite Darius Garland, it would also open up a ton of roster flexibility for the Cavaliers.

If Harden fails to re-sign with the Cavaliers, the Cavaliers would open up that full $29.1 million in room before crossing the first apron; as well as generate the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of about $15 million and a bi-annual exception of about $5 million.

What can the Cavs do now?

Since the new NBA tax year starts on July 1st at 12:01AM, the Cavaliers will technically be able to operate with both exceptions already generated.

If the Cavaliers are not under any urgency to re-sign Harden, Koby Altman’s team could potentially work some salary cap magic and utilize a large chunk of their mid-level and bi-annual exceptions before re-signing Harden.

This would technically hard cap the Cavaliers at the first apron. However, if the Cavaliers can work some of that aforementioned magic and have positive negotiations with Harden, then they could possibly retain all of the exceptions available to teams under the first apron.

With recent talk of LeBron James potentially willing to take his first ever career pay cut to the mid-level exception, the Cavaliers would be in a prime position to offer him just that. While it would technically hard cap the Cavs at the first apron, negotiations to re-sign James Harden would likely provide the Cavs the needed wiggle room to make it all happen.