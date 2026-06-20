Player Option Deadline for Cavs Star James Harden Is Rapidly Approaching

After the Cavaliers fell to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, focus quickly shifted to the offseason.

The focal point of this early portion of the Cavs offseason is James Harden and his $42.3 million player option which would put the Cavaliers over the second apron.

Older reports, from a few weeks ago when the Cavs were eliminated from the conference finals, suggested that Harden was expected to decline his option and re-sign to a more team friendly deal spanning two seasons.

Since then, we haven’t heard much out of Harden on the contract side of things, he has however been in the news cycle.

Recent Harden headlines

On Saturday last week, Harden was arrested in Houston on charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm. Reports from the clerk’s office claim that Harden’s next setting will be this Monday the 22nd.

Decisions on how to progress the case are likely to be decided then.

The best case scenario for the Cavaliers is that Harden is able to squash his legal conflicts on Monday, and can give the team a decision on his player option as soon as it is resolved.

Player option and apron deadlines

Regardless of the manner in which Harden’s legal blunder is resolved, the deadline for his player option remains on June 29th at 11:59pm. It would be in the Cavaliers best interest if Harden makes his decision significantly before then, as the deadline for the salary cap is shortly afterwards on July 1st at 12:01am.

For anyone paying close enough attention to those dates and numbers, they are only separated by 24 hours and two minutes. This means, if Harden were to take his decision to the deadline and fails to decline his option and extend as expected, the Cavaliers would have one day to make salary trims to get under the second apron.

Salary cap rules all

The salary implications of Harden’s decision are massive, as it could potentially cause the Cavaliers a second consecutive season above the second apron. For those unaware of the second apron penalties, they are highly restrictive, and made the trade deadline extremely difficult for the Cavaliers last season.

The full penalties are back-breaking, however the most severe penalty is being over the second apron three out of five seasons, the Cavaliers currently frozen first-round pick(seven years away) would be relegated to the 30th pick, regardless of the Cavs regular-season record that season, even if they are a lottery team.

Harden has leverage

If Harden accepts his option at the deadline, the Cavaliers would have 24 hours to clear $200,000 or remain over the second apron for another season, and be unable to go over the second apron again until the 2029/30 season without incurring that first round pick penalty.

If Harden does accept his option, expect the Cavaliers to decline Craig Porter Jr.’s team option to clear the needed second apron space.