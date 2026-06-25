Koby Altman Admits Meleek Thomas Doesn’t Perfectly Fit Cavs' Roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers added another guard to their logjam at the position during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Arkansas guard Maleek Thomas was one of the best players remaining on the board when the Cavaliers were on the clock at No. 34 overall, which they acquired from the Sacramento Kings in a trade back out of No. 29 overall on Tuesday night’s Round 1.

So Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman took Thomas off of the board, opting to select the best player available instead of drafting for fit, as Cleveland still has a dire need on the wing and backup center.

“When you're picking at No. 34, you don't have the luxury to say 'let's pick for fit,’” Altman said after the selection on Wednesday night.

It’s clear that the longtime basketball executive understands that Thomas doesn’t necessarily fit this current version of the Cavaliers. They’re expecting veteran point guard James Harden to return on a new contract. They also still employ Dennis Schroder, Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter Jr., who just saw his contract option exercised by the Cavaliers.

Altman admitted that with so many guards to account for on the roster, the hard part will be figuring out how it all fits together.

Who is the odd man out?

It’s very possible that the reason why the Cavaliers traded out of No. 29 overall was due to financial reasons.

At No. 29, the Cavaliers really liked Thomas, and he probably would’ve been their selection. Even though he’s another small guard, he loves the game of basketball and comes from head coach John Calipari, which is as close to NBA coaching that you’ll find in the NBA.

But in Round 2, the Cavs could give Thomas a non-guaranteed two-way deal that would have the 19-year-old point guard split time between the Cavaliers and Cleveland’s G League affiliate Charge.

This makes life uncomfortable for Porter Jr., even though his option was just exercised. He’s on the final year of a deal, and could be included in a trade package as a sweetener. Of course, none of Cleveland’s guards aside from Harden should be untouchable in big trade packages that could help solve the team’s holes on the wing and in the frontcourt.

Schroder could be dealt as well because of his big salary.

Even though he doesn’t seamlessly fit, the Cavaliers found a way to get a first-round talent in Day 2 of the NBA Draft. It was a talented class and Thomas could be a gem.

But Altman needs to find a way to better construct this roster before the season comes around.