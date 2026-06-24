Cleveland Cavaliers Trade out of No. 29 Overall in 2026 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded out of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Cavs had the No. 29 overall selection on Tuesday night. But Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman decided to trade that selection to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for No. 34 overall and a future second-round selection.

At No. 29 overall, the Cavs will send the Kings UConn forward Alex Karaban.

"It's in the distant future,” a source told cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor about the future second-round selection acquired in this deal.

Reports from Fedor surfaced early Tuesday morning that the Cavaliers could be interested in bailing out of the first round. By late Tuesday night, Altman was able to execute a trade that sets the Cavs up for further flexibility in the offseason.

Why the Cavs traded out of No. 29 overall

The Cavaliers would’ve owed the No. 29 pick a guaranteed salary just under $2 million.

Because the Cavs are in the lone second apron – and could be looking to shed salary this offseason – ditching the No. 29 overall pick saves the Cavaliers a couple of bucks.

Second round picks are non-guaranteed, two-way deals. That gives the Cavs the financial flexibility they’re looking for.

What the Cavs could do at No. 34 overall

This is a talented draft class. A few high profile players slid into the second round.

UNC center Henri Veesaar is still waiting to hear his name called. The 7-foot center could be a backup to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Duke wing Isaiah Evans is also still waiting to hear his name called, and could fill a big position of need for the Cavaliers. Arkansas guard Maleek Thomas was consistently mocked to Cleveland, and he slid to Day 2 as well.

There’s always a chance that Altman could trade back again.

Second round draft picks are valuable because they could be used as sweeteners in trades this offseason. For example, in exchange for a team taking on the contract of a player like Dennis Schroder or Max Strus, the Cavaliers might want to attach a second round draft pick to make the package more appealing to a trade partner.

Flexibility should be the name of the game for Altman as he tries to improve Cleveland’s roster this offseason. The Cavs won’t have a first round draft pick until 2028. But bailing out of Tuesday night’s first round will give Altman plenty of options on Wednesday and into the rest of the offseason.