Can Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley co-exist in Cleveland Cavaliers' front court?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have started 4-3, a far cry from last season’s 15-0 start in Kenny Atkinson's first season as head coach.
Last season, the Cavaliers’ lineup appeared cohesive, with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland orchestrating the offense effectively while Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley anchored the frontcourt. This season, however, questions have already emerged about the best way to use Mobley and Allen together.
Atkinson has expanded Mobley’s role in the Cavaliers’ offense this season. Coming off an All-NBA selection and a Defensive Player of the Year season, Mobley averaged 19 points per game last year on 55 percent shooting, establishing himself as one of the team’s primary scoring options.
This year, Atkinson has proven that the offense being run through Mobley is something he wants to do more of. At times, this has looked great. At other times, it has been a little rough.
Allen missed the last two games due to a broken finger. Cleveland struggled on the boards in his absence, but the offense did not collapse entirely.
Mobley’s performance without Allen has been mixed. Against Toronto, he scored 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting, using the paint more effectively than relying on jumpers, even with Mitchell out.
In the following game against Atlanta, he struggled with efficiency, scoring 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting.
Over the first five games with Allen, Mobley averaged 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and two blocks per game, though his field-goal percentage was 41 percent. These numbers suggest that while Mobley can handle a larger offensive role, pairing him with Allen allows him to play more efficiently and reduces the burden on him at the basket.
Cleveland has struggled to maintain leads at times, relying heavily on outside shooting even with Mitchell and Jaylon Tyson stepping up a ton. While both players can hit threes effectively, the team has lacked balance in the front court.
The return of Allen could help address this issue. Pairing Allen and Mobley inside would allow the Cavaliers to create more scoring opportunities in the paint while also easing Mobley’s workload as the offense’s focal point.
Atkinson’s ability to adjust the offense will be key. Opposing teams have begun to anticipate the Cavaliers’ strategies, so integrating both bigs efficiently could keep defenses off balance and maximize Mobley’s impact.
The Cavaliers’ upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers will test how Mobley and Allen can share the front court. Joel Embiid presents a tough challenge, but this matchup could reveal how Cleveland can balance its offense.
How the team adapts may show whether Mobley can gradually carry a larger scoring role while still benefiting from Allen’s presence inside.