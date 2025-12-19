Ranking Cleveland Cavaliers players by trade likelihood

With the Cleveland Cavaliers season not doing as planned, panic is slowly creeping into the city of Cleveland on what this basketball team can really do.

Obviously injuries have played a factor, but you can’t wait for a team forever. Cleveland sits at just 15-12, and have really skidded during a weak stretch of the schedule, including a recent loss to Chicago.

It seems likely trades will be coming to Cleveland. Here are the five players most likely to be moved this season, ranked in order of how urgently Cleveland should be trying to move off of them.

The Cavaliers have already reported that the only two players considered untouchable are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

5. Dean Wade

Wade has been a 5 PPG scorer on inefficient shooting this year. While he can serve as a fringe starter, it’s logical to move off of him without hurting anything.

Wade is a type of player where he can start and contribute, or can sit on the bench for an entire game. If there is any value out there for him, it’s worth exploring.

As a longtime member of the Cavs and a player who won’t generate much interest from other teams, Wade seems unlikely to move unless it’s part of a bigger deal.

4. Darius Garland

Garland is a difficult choice for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has struggled with injury all season long, and has struggled to be the same explosive and shifty player even when on the court this year.

He is averaging 15 points on inefficient shooting, hitting at less than 40% from the floor, and under 30% from deep. He’s also making around $40 million a season.

However, he has yet to be able to really adjust to this season. It’s clear he still can be the same caliber of player when healthy, he just hasn’t had that chance.

It seems reasonable that if Cleveland keeps believing in Garland, he’ll be back to his old self in no time. Also, his trade value is currently at an all-time low with injury and inconsistency.

Cleveland should be in no rush to move Garland, unless a real good offer is on the table.

3. Thomas Bryant

Frankly put, Bryant has not been able to find a role here in Cleveland. Despite the team having injuries with their bigs, including Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr., Bryant still hasn’t been able to see serious minutes.

He has appeared in 21 games, where he only averages 3.8 PPG. He has been outplayed by the other three bigs mentioned, plus Wade and the young Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

As a second-year player, Tomlin has developed nicely as a dominant paint presence who shows incredible instincts on defense, making Bryant irrelevant.

While it’s unlikely Cleveland can find much value for Bryant, it may be worth simply freeing up the roster spot for some late draft capital.

2. De’Andre Hunter

When the Cavs brought Hunter in last season, the expectation was for him to develop into a prolific scorer alongside Mitchell.

Instead Hunter recently lost his starting sport in Cleveland while averaging 15 points per game He hasn’t been able to be quite as efficient as Cleveland as hoped.

Instead, sophomore Jaylon Tyson has shown the ability to do anything Hunter can, for significantly cheaper. Hunter’s role in Cleveland can be easily replaced, while he may have the most value of any Cavaliers on the trade market.

If the Cavaliers are serious about trading some pieces away, Hunter may be the most logical pick as someone who can be replaced, while also bringing in serious value.

1. Jarrett Allen

Despite all the good Allen has done for this organization, it’s time for Cleveland to finally move off of him.

Allen has been dealing with injury all season long, and is currently having his worst season in a while. His seven rebounds per game is the lowest average since his rookie season, and his 14 points per game are his second worst full season in Cleveland.

Cleveland has always had to deal with fit issues, trying to make Mobley more of a stretch big, while allowing Allen to control the paint. This has kept Mobley from reaching his offensive peak.

Sending Allen out would also help the Cavs lower their salary total. He may not fetch a big price from another team, but he can definitely bring in some draft capital for a team that really needs to consider the future.