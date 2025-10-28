Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson makes bold claim about Donovan Mitchell
With all the Cleveland Cavaliers talk centred around injuries to the starters and how the role players are shouldering the responsibility, one player is quietly lacing them up and leading the way.
Posting his third 30-point game on Monday night in the 116-95 win against the Detroit Pistons, Donovan Mitchell goes about his business with no fuss, no drama, but maximum intensity.
He shot 13-for-18 from the field, his season-high for field goals made, for 35 points—another best, equaling his tally against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday.
But Mitchell got to that number in just 29 minutes of action, a significant plus for coach Kenny Atkinson, who is still spreading minutes around in the opening games of the new season.
But when asked at the post-game press conference whether Mitchell gets enough credit for what he does on the floor, Atkinson smirked.
“No. I think he's underrated,” Atkinson responded.
“First team All-NBA. I don't know why people don't talk about him more. Probably because he's no controversy, low key, humble, does that equal underrated because of the personality? I don't know.”
Maybe Mitchell needs more of the spotlight on him – maybe he likes it this way? Either way, his talent throughout his eight years in the NBA is undeniable.
The 29-year-old is averaging a whopping 31.3 points and 4.0 assists a game so far, utilizing his strength of creating his own shot off the dribble, along with driving and finishing at the rim.
What makes his 35-point outburst against the Pistons more impressive is his struggles against Milwaukee the previous night, despite leading the way with 24 points in the victory; Mitchell only shot 9-for-20 from the floor.
However, he came alive in the pivotal fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his 24 in that period.
Mitchell had 31 points in the season opener against the Knicks, followed by 35 against the Nets.
Over his eight seasons, Mitchell has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 539 regular-season games for the Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz.
The former University of Louisville standout is also a two-time All-NBA selection and winner of the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest.
The 2025 All-NBA first-team selection led the Cavs to an Eastern Conference-best 64-18 record, highlighting his offensive consistency as he starts the new season with purpose.
And he will look to keep his silent assassin mentality going as the Cavs head to Boston on Wednesday night to face the Celtics.