Cavaliers Get Key Players Back From Injury for Final Stretch of Regular Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a favorable schedule in the back half of their season as the All-Star break is officially over. The Cavaliers made a big splash before the trade deadline by bringing in James Harden in to the fold, and the Cavs could get some more help from players who have been sidelined by injury.

The Cavaliers have been playing without both Evan Mobley and Dean Wade, who are trending towards playing against the Nets later this evening.

Wade is officially off of the injury report going into the Cave game against the Nets. Wade had been dealing with an ankle injury and hasn't featured for the organization since February fourth against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wade is currently averaging 5.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game. Wade is shooting 41.7 percent from the floor. Wade is a reliable role player when available, and the news that he will be coming back should have Cavaliers fans excited.

Cavs Were Able to Take Care of Business in Mobley's Absence

Jan 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward center Evan Mobley (4) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are also expecting back the reigning defensive player of the year in Evan Mobley. Coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed on Wednesday that Mobley is trending towards playing against the Nets on Thursday night. The Cavaliers were able to manage the schedule while Mobley was out, going 6-1 in the stretch without him.

Mobley not only brings back impressive production in scoring but also on the boards as well. Mobley is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game, and 17.9 points per game. If Mobley does indeed play, it would be the first times Cavaliers fans get to see Mobley play alongside Harden in a Cavs jersey. It is yet to be seen how Atkinson will manage Mobley’s return, but the safe call would be to limit his minutes until he is back in the flow of things and feeling 100 percent.

Cavs Fans get Update on Max Strus

Cavaliers fans also received an update on the injury to Max Strus, who has been out for an extended period due to a foot injury. Coach Atkinson described Strus’s rehabilitation.

“Progressing. Really did a pretty high-level workout today, no contact still, but he’s starting to ramp up. It’s like, don’t get too excited, but he’s doing a lot more, so that’s good news.”

Atkinson's comments on Strus should excite Cavaliers fans. The Cavaliers will hope to stay moderately healthy down the stretch and in to the postseason.