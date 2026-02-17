LeBron James Reflects on Cavs' Deadline Move for James Harden: 'They're Going for It'

Cavaliers legend LeBron James has weighed in on Cleveland's trade deadline play for veteran James Harden, a swap that also saw Darius Garland and a second-round pick head to the Clippers.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Mind the Game podcast, James, who won one title with the Cavs and could potentially return to his hometown team for a final season in the league, agreed with co-host Steve Nash that the move for Harden is "potentially a difference maker" for Cleveland.

"They're going for it," Bron said of the deal. "They felt like they needed another playmaker, someone that's been there, kinda been in the situation before, and they added James. Perennial All-Star, who is still putting up All-Star numbers, gives Donovan Mitchell another ballhandler guy who can make shots late in the game."

As James laid out, the Cavs are clearly hoping that Harden, combined with superstar guard Mitchell, will put the team in a win-now situation. "The Beard"—averaging 25 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists on the season—would certainly hope so too; although he's an 11-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA selection, he has yet to win a title.

In addition to the play for Harden, James also praised Cleveland's decision to add former Kings players Dennis Schroeder and Keon Ellis in what was ultimately a three-team trade with Sacramento and Chicago.

"But also those pickups that they got from [Sacramento,] as well—Schroeder, a former teammate of mine, you know that's going to compete every single night, and Keon Ellis," James told Nash. "Guy's gonna compete, make shots. Those guys are gonna be really, really good for that team."

Watch the King's full comments below, starting at 33:46:

James' comments on the situation are also particularly notable given the speculation that he could return to Cleveland for a final year in the league. The future Hall of Famer has been loud about his desire to contend for another title, so his insistence that the Cavs' moves here are strong might betray his interest.

But even if he doesn't return home, it's surely still nice for the Cavaliers to hear that their most famous ex-player believes they're making the right moves to compete.

