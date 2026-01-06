Cleveland Cavaliers get Max Strus injury update that fans won't want to hear

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are going to have to wait a bit longer until Max Strus makes his debut.

Strus suffered a Jones’ fracture in his foot during the offseason and has yet to suit up for the Cavaliers this season.

On Tuesday, the Cavs issued a statement that said Strus could be sidelined at least another month due to that injury to his left foot. According to the statement, Strus has made progress in his recovery, but additional time is required in order for the fracture to be fully healed.

“Strus will continue to advance in the rehabilitation and conditioning phase of his recovery along with ongoing medical treatment,” the statement from the Cavaliers said. “He is scheduled for a follow-up evaluation with Dr. David Porter, who performed the procedure, in conjunction with the Cavs’ medical and training staff, within the next four weeks.”

Following that evaluation within the next four weeks, further updates and next steps for Strus returning to the hardwood will be revealed.

Injury bug has plagued Cavs

The Cavs have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, as Darius Garland was late to make his season debut due to the toe injury that he suffered in the postseason last year. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have both missed extended time as well.

Recently, the team has worked towards better health and has played better basketball. Unfortunately, the Cavs find themselves 20-17, just three games above .500 as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

A four week evaluation timeline could put Strus’ season debut after the NBA trade deadline on February 5. Even though the Cavs have struggled, they might have a difficult time making significant upgrades to their roster due to constraints set forth by the second apron.

Certainly, head coach Kenny Atkinson and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman will be keeping their fingers crossed that the Cavs can keep their head above water until Strus returns. Last season, Strus started with the Cavaliers. Upon his return, he’s expected to come off of the bench, which could be an adjustment.

Strus played in 50 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging just under 10 points per game. His three-point shooting ability will be a welcomed addition to the Cavs, who have struggled from deep all season long.

Additionally, outside of Donovan Mitchell, Strus was Cleveland’s most reliable player during the team’s last two postseasons. The Cavs have a lot of pressure mounting to get through the second round this season.

Surely, the Cavs will hope that Strus will be healthy enough to have an impact when games matter most. In the meantime, the team needs to make sure they’re in a comfortable postseason position.