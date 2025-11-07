Cleveland Cavaliers knocked down a spot in latest NBA power rankings
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to an average start to begin the season.
The Cavs are 5-3 through their first eight games, but they have picked up steam by winning their past two games. Despite the small winning streak, the Cavs were knocked down a spot in Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey's power rankings.
"Despite Darius Garland only appearing in one game so far and Jarrett Allen being in and out of the lineup, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still on pace for 50 wins. And Donovan Mitchell's underappreciated, superstar-level play, is the biggest reason why," Bailey wrote.
"After dropping 46 points on 15-of-21 shooting (an absurd shooting line for a 6'2" guard), Mitchell is averaging 31.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 threes, while shooting 45.5 percent from deep.
"As the rest of the Cavs start to get healthy and filter back into the starting lineup with him, Cleveland should start stacking together wins."
Cavs take top five spot in latest NBA power rankings
The Cavs should have a chance to grow with Garland back in the lineup, especially if the other starters stay healthy alongside him. The team is in a strong spot to start the season with room for improvement, which is a healthy sign when a squad is above .500.
Here's a look at the teams ahead of the Cavs in the power rankings:
New York Knicks
"It took a little time for the New York Knicks to look like they had any kind of rhythm under new coach Mike Brown, but they may have found it this week," Bailey wrote.
"After a road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, they handed those same Bulls their first loss of the season on Sunday. Then, they got a tune-up game against the rebuilding Washington Wizards. And on Wednesday, they dropped 137 in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves."
The Knicks beat the Cavs earlier in the regular season and Cleveland can get its revenge soon on Christmas Day.
Denver Nuggets
"Now, Jokić has his Denver Nuggets two late meltdowns away from an undefeated start to the campaign, despite Cameron Johnson looking nowhere near his pre-Nuggets self, Christian Braun struggling to recreate last season's production and Jamal Murray shooting cold for most of this past week," Bailey wrote.
Jokic and the Nuggets don't visit Cleveland until the new year on Jan. 2.
Houston Rockets
"After starting the season 0-2, the Houston Rockets have now rattled off five straight wins. And the scariest (for the rest of the league) may have happened on Wednesday," Bailey wrote.
"Despite leading scorer Kevin Durant going 5-of-18 from the field and scoring just 11 points, the Rockets pounded the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-109. And though the Grizzlies are a mess right now, you'd think holding KD to that kind of line would give you a chance to win."
The Rockets visit the Cavs at Rocket Arena on Nov. 19.
Oklahoma City Thunder
"Will OKC slow down at some point? Probably. There's only one 73-win team in NBA history, but there's also reason to believe the Thunder can still get better over the coming months," Bailey wrote.
The Thunder will be the champs until proven otherwise. The Cavs' first crack at them comes on Jan. 19 in a matinee game at Rocket Arena.