Cavaliers superstar mentioned as target in blockbuster trade rumors

In a year where the Cleveland Cavaliers expected to be contenders, it hasn’t been pretty. The team sits at just 17-14, and hasn’t been able to field a constantly healthy squad all season long.

The front office has already expressed their displeasure with the start of the season, and claimed big changes could come if things didn’t get back on track.

One of those changes could be a trade that would send shockwaves through the entire NBA. Teams are reportedly “shooting their shot” with the Cleveland Cavaliers to try and send a package to land Donovan Mitchell, per NBA insider Michael Scotto.

While a trade like that seems unlikely, Mitchell is a six-time NBA All-Star currently averaging 30.7 points per game, the Cavaliers currently have the league’s most expensive team.

Mitchell is a big reason for that. Trading him would bring plenty of assets to the team, while freeing up a whole lot of cap space to continue readjusting the team during the offseason, or really begin looking for a full rebuild.

Mitchell has been a star ever since he arrived in Cleveland in 2022 from the Utah Jazz. Cleveland had to give up a big package to get him, including Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and multiple first round draft picks.

Obviously, the Cavs are happy with what they got in return, with Mitchell being consistently around a 30 points per game scorer, an all-star each year in Cleveland and finishing top five in MVP voting last year.

The Cavs were so happy, Mitchell signed a three-year, $150 million extension in the summer of 2024. Soon, the Cavs will have to begin discussing what to do for a new contract.

That helped to dig Cleveland into their current hole. After Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were all given extensions, the Cavs have had a hard time adding any other depth to surround those paces, relying on guys who have been in the organization's affiliate team.

Some teams who could be interested in adding Mitchell are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and his hometown New York Knicks, who could all benefit from adding another high-caliber guard to their team.

Cleveland would likely receive several first round draft picks as compensation, with some young players that have plenty of potential to hopefully build around for the future.

It seems more likely for Cleveland to ship off Allen or Garland though, as both players have struggled to stay on the court and be efficient this season.

While Cleveland’s struggles have hardly been Mitchell’s fault, in a year where the front office is threatening changes, all rumors have to be taken a little serious. Shipping off a player like Mitchell is sure to leave fans of Cleveland, and the rest of the NBA, scratching their heads.