Donovan Mitchell’s preferred Kenny Atkinson replacement revealed in new report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have failed to live up to expectations throughout the first few months of their season.

The team entered 2025 with legitimate title aspirations. But as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is reportedly unhappy with the product on the court.

The Cavs are the lone team in the second apron, making it difficult for trades that would improve the roster. Cleveland rolls out the most expensive roster in NBA history. While they have dealt with their fair share of injuries, the results have to be better.

This pressure cooker of a season for the Cavs has some believing that head coach Kenny Atkinson could be on the hot seat. If he’s fired, Cavs associate head coach Johnnie Bryant would be superstar guard Donovan Mitchell’s preferred candidate to replace him, according to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal.

The chatter of Atkinson’s heat warming up could make sense, especially since Bryant is on the staff and Mitchell has been a massive supporter of him.

Bryant received a head coaching interview in Cleveland when the Cavaliers were eliminated in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs and fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The job went to Atkinson, who hired Bryant to join his staff.

Bryant was thought to have a close relationship with Mitchell, and was a reason why many believed he would unite with his favorite assistant coach with the New York Knicks.

Why is Atkinson on the hot seat?

The chatter of Atkinson’s heat warming up could make sense, especially since Bryant is on the staff and Mitchell has been a massive supporter of him.

Atkinson likely will receive some patience – but he can’t lose the locker room. Bickerstaff had plenty of regular season success with Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But when things turned up in the postseason, he lost his voice in the locker room.

Atkinson wants the Cavaliers to focus on offensive rebounding. The team prefers to ignore the glass and get out in fastbreak transitions. Cleveland’s lack of fastbreak-readiness cost them in the postseason against the Indiana Pacers.

Where do the Cavs go from here?

Understanding that the Cavs could be patient with Atkinson, who won NBA Coach of the Year following his first season in Cleveland, the best path forward might be to wait things out and hope the team buys in. Especially considering how difficult it will be for the team to make a trade.

Mitchell and Mobley are reportedly untouchable in trade conversations. Garland and Allen have never been less valuable than they are right now.

The Cavaliers will look to use upcoming matchups against the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans as tune up games prior to Christmas Day’s matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

If the Cavs can’t improve over this stretch, the Cavs could be forced to get uncomfortable quick.