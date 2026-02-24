How One Trade 15 Years Ago Changed the Cleveland Cavaliers Forever

On February 24th 2011, the Cavaliers traded guards Jamario Moon and Mo Williams to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for guard Baron Davis and their unprotected first-round draft pick.

This would be the pick the Cavaliers used to select Kyrie Irving.

This trade holds significance for Cavs fans for a number of reasons. Let's take a stroll down memory lane and see how this trade played out.

While Jamario Moon was liked by Cavs fans, it was the departure of Mo Williams that was difficult for Cleveland to grapple with.

The team had just recently lost their face of the franchise in LeBron James.

Williams staying in Cleveland was a sign that he was loyal to the city and the fans rather than eventually following James to Miami as many suspected he would.

This is why when the Cavaliers decided to ship Williams off to Los Angeles, Cavs fans felt stunned.

Immediate implications

The hope had been that Williams and Moon could help boost the Clippers into the playoffs, while the aging Baron Davis was not providing them with the firepower they needed.

The reality was the Clippers did not come very close to making the playoffs and lost their pick to the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers had significantly better odds to land the No. 1 pick with their own selection; however, they ended up getting the 4th overall pick.

This is when the luck of the draft lottery tipped in favor of the Cavs, as the Clippers selection ended up as the first overall.

The Cavaliers utilized this No. 1 overall pick to select Duke guard Kyrie Irving, who had missed most of the season with a big toe ligament strain. This injury concerned some analysts, however, Irving was the slam dunk No. 1 pick and nobody was surprised when the Cavaliers selected him.

Ultimately, Irving played a major role in all-time great LeBron James deciding to return to Cleveland, as well as hitting “the shot” to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy almost ten years ago.

Reflecting on a great trade

In retrospect, this single trade altered the course of Cavalier basketball forever, as Irving would have been a Clipper had they kept Davis.

The Cavaliers were genius to have the foresight to see the value in an unprotected lottery pick, and its ability to help shorten what many expected to be a decade or longer rebuild process after losing LeBron James.

Modern equivalent

With the Cavaliers fresh off of multiple trades, including a major one with the Clippers, it is fair to try and draw parallels.

Will James Harden be our new Kyrie or have the Clippers finally gotten revenge for the Baron Davis trade in their acquisition of Darius Garland?

